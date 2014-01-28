BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian gold futures eased from their highest level in two months, weighed by weak overseas leads and a stronger rupee.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.92 percent lower at 29,525 rupees per 10 grams, falling from a high of 29,849 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 20, 2013.
* Silver for March delivery was 1.38 percent lower at 44,596 rupees per kg on the MCX.
* The rupee, which strengthened on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "Gold will continue to remain on downside due to FOMC meeting," said Madhu Nagraj, said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* An improving economy prompted the Fed to announce a cut last month in its bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion, and the U.S. central bank is widely expected to make a similar reduction in a two-day policy meeting that begins on Tuesday.
* Selling is advised at 29,560/29,580 rupees, for a target of 29,410 rupees, with a stop loss at 29,680 rupees, said Nagraj.
* Indian gold imports may have fallen 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes in 2014 if new import rules are maintained, said a top trade body official.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,080 28,600
Silver .999/kg 44,629 45,370 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
