MUMBAI, Jan 30 Indian gold futures fell more than 0.5 percent on Thursday, retreating from two-month highs hit earlier in the week, weighed down by weak global markets, though a weaker rupee limited the downside. * At 1215 GMT, the most-active gold contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.75 percent lower at 28,838 rupees per 10 grams, falling from a high of 29,849 rupees hit earlier in the week, a level last seen on Nov. 20, 2013. * Silver contract for March delivery was 1.38 percent lower at 44,596 rupees per kg on the MCX. * The rupee, which traded weaker on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * However, premiums stayed steady at $80 an ounce on London prices, amid steady demand. * "There is not heavy demand as of now ... Gold is still available at a premium due to import restrictions," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion. * Indian gold imports may have fallen 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes in 2014 if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official said. * Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Thursday Wednesday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 28,135 27,980 Silver .999/kg 43,890 44,200 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)