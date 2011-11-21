MUMBAI Nov 21 India gold futures were
flat as support from a weaker rupee, which was within sight of
its record low, was offset by weak global leads, and physical
traders booked positions to take advantage of recent price fall
from record, and also sought price leads.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was just 0.01 percent higher at 28,707
rupees per 10 grams at 2:35 p.m.
* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
skidded for a fifth consecutive session to within sight of its
record low of 52.20 against the dollar.
* Physical traders, who were on the sidelines, returned to
the market as prices fell more than 1.5 percent from its record
high of 29,212 rupees struck last week.
* There is good physical interest at around $1,710-1,715 (an
ounce), as the level is technically supported, said a dealer
with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* Wedding season is currently underway in India, the world's
biggest buyer of bullion.
* India gold demand, which recorded a fall of 20 percent in
the September quarter, could rise in the last quarter and
surpass the 1,000 tonnes demand mark in 2011, according to the
World Gold Council figures.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,180 29,048
Silver .999/kg 56,800 56,313
At 2:24 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
================================================
Dec gold 28,715 +11
Dec silver 54,599 -1,251
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)