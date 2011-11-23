MUMBAI Nov 23 A recovery of the rupee from its all-time low weighed on gold and silver futures in India on Wednesday, though physical traders deterred from fresh purchases waiting for further price weakness.

* The most-traded gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 1.01 percent at 28,566 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to 28,508 rupees earlier in the day.

* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, bounced more than 1 percent on Wednesday, a day after the currency had slumped to an all-time low.

* Silver retreated from previous session's gains and declined more than 3 percent to trade at 55,332 rupees per kg.

* Physical traders, seeking to stock for wedding season, preferred to remain on the sidelines.

* "We are unable to sell even 200 kg this time of the year against 2 tonnes last year.... People are not coming forward despite a fall of $150 (an ounce) in prices," said Harsh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion.

* The recent weakness in the rupee has limited the downside in gold, he added.

* India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, is in the middle of the wedding season, when demand for the yellow metal peaks. The season will end in December.

* India gold demand, which recorded a fall of 20 percent in the September quarter, could rise in the last quarter and surpass the 1,000 tonnes demand mark in 2011, according to the World Gold Council figures.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,200 29,140

Silver .999/kg 57,550 57,500

At 3: 3 7 p. m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

=========================================================

Dec gold 28,558 -241

Dec silver 55,201 -1,851 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)