MUMBAI Nov 25 India gold futures fell
half a percent on Friday afternoon, retracing to a level seen
earlier in the week, following a similar trend overseas, though
a weaker rupee cushioned the fall. Silver extended losses for a
third day.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.48 percent lower at 28,411
rupees per 10 grams at 2:23 p.m., after hitting a low of 28,377
rupees earlier, a level last seen on Nov. 21.
* Overseas gold edged down below $1,700 an ounce, heading
for its second straight weekly fall.. The rupee, which
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
yellow metal, weakened on Friday.
* Physical buyers stayed on the sidelines in the middle of
the wedding season, which will last peak in December and
continue till April.
* "There is no demand in the market...Gujarat has imported
only 2 tonnes in November as against 12 tonnes last year," said
Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion, adding
"demand is zero for silver as well."
* The most-active silver for December delivery was
1.12 percent lower 54,631 rupees per kg, after falling 3.2
percent in the previous two sessions.
* Silver imports to India, the world's biggest consumer,
would be marginally lower in 2011 from last year's 3,030 tonnes
as traders are uncomfortable with prices ruling above 50,000
rupees per kg, a senior official at ScotiaMocatta said.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,781 28,960
Silver .999/kg 56,290 57,115
At 2:21 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Dec gold 28,421 -128
Dec silver 54,558 -693
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)