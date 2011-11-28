MUMBAI Nov 28 Physical buyers of gold in
India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, remained on the
sidelines even though traders offered discounts of up to $5 per
ounce to global prices, with the demand outlook likely to be
dull, players said.
* "Everybody is selling, there is a discount of $4-$5 in the
local market ... still there is a liquidity crisis, inflation is
still high, savings are not there," said Prithviraj Kothari,
president of the Bombay Bullion Association.
* HDFC Bank, a gold importer, was offering at
29,040 rupees per 10 grams, about 200 rupees higher than
RiddhiSiddhi's, a local gold supplier. The rupee has been
trading recently at record lows against the dollar.
* In the domestic futures market, gold and silver rose more
than a percent, tracking gains on global markets, however.
* The most-active December delivery gold contract on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded 1.05 percent higher at
28,707 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,735
rupees. December silver was 1.33 percent higher at
55,052 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by RiddhiSiddhi Bullion in the spot market :
Monday Friday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,850 28,585
Silver .999/kg 56,000 55,380
At 3:49 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Dec gold 28,731 +322
Dec silver 55,447 +1,118
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)