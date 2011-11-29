MUMBAI Nov 29 Falls of over 1.5 percent
for silver in India, the world's biggest consumer of the metal,
on the back of global markets, tempted some physical traders to
buy, market players said.
* The most active silver contract for December delivery
fell as much as 1.6 percent before trading 1.33 percent
lower at 54,720 rupees per kg. The metal has fallen
4.2 percent since the start of the month, compared with four
percent gains in gold. Volumes were on track to match Monday's.
* "Silver looks attractive at this level," said an official
with a private bullion importing bank, adding premiums stayed
steady at 14-15 cents on London prices giving dealers a better
margin percentage.
* "The silver business is a bit better than gold... there
are some profits happening in silver compared to gold, we are
earning about 100 rupees on 60,000 rupees," said Suresh Hundia,
proprietor of Hundia Exports, a large trader.
* Gold futures traded broadly flat following global markets,
with no signs of recovery in physical demand. The most active
gold contract for December delivery was 0.18 percent
lower at 28,686 rupees per 10 grams.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,120 29,155
Silver .999/kg 56,720 57,060
At 3 : 00 p.m., following were prices (in
rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Dec gold 28,666 -71
Dec silver 54,775 -680
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)