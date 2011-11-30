MUMBAI Nov 30 India gold futures rose by
more than half a percent on Wednesday to hit their highest level
in two weeks On firm global leads fanned by a weaker rupee at
home.
* Silver traded down following sharp declines in copper, the
other industrial metal.
* The most-traded gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.56 percent higher at 28,824
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,905 rupees, a
level last seen on Nov. 17.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
* Silver for December delivery was down 0.17 percent
at 54,874 rupees per kg.
* Rising prices of the yellow metal by as much as 0.8
percent pushed physical traders to the sidelines, who sought to
stock for the wedding season in India, the world's biggest
consumer of bullion. Wedddings will last through December.
* "The rupee weakness has increased gold costs... If prices
fall to 28,500 (rupees) there could be good buying," said
Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* Silver imports to India would be marginally lower in 2011
from last year's 3,030 tonnes as traders are uncomfortable with
prices ruling above 50,000 rupees per kg, a senior official at
ScotiaMocatta said.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,300 29,183
Silver .999/kg 56,530 57,067
At 1:41 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Dec gold 28,835 +172
Dec silver 54,943 -27
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)