MUMBAI Dec 2 India gold and silver futures were steady on Friday afternoon, mirroring overseas markets, and physical traders sought price direction ahead of the U.S. jobs data.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.11 percent higher at 29,183 rupees per 10 grams.

* Silver futures for March delivery on the MCX was trading 0.12 percent higher at 57,390 rupees per kg.

* The U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show a pick-up in hiring in November, which could add to expectations of stronger growth in the world's largest economy.

* "The market is slow as gold moved up very fast," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion, adding the jobs data will be the key for direction the prices.

* India, the biggest buyer of bullion, imported 958 tonnes of the yellow metal last year.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

==================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,270 29,558

Silver .999/kg 57,640 57,828

At 1:21 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

=========================================================

Feb gold 29,183 +33

Mar silver 57,530 +110 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)