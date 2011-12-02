MUMBAI Dec 2 India gold and silver
futures were steady on Friday afternoon, mirroring overseas
markets, and physical traders sought price direction ahead of
the U.S. jobs data.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.11 percent higher
at 29,183 rupees per 10 grams.
* Silver futures for March delivery on the MCX was
trading 0.12 percent higher at 57,390 rupees per kg.
* The U.S. non-farm payrolls data is expected to show a
pick-up in hiring in November, which could add to expectations
of stronger growth in the world's largest economy.
* "The market is slow as gold moved up very fast," said
Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion, adding the
jobs data will be the key for direction the prices.
* India, the biggest buyer of bullion, imported 958 tonnes
of the yellow metal last year.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
==================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,270 29,558
Silver .999/kg 57,640 57,828
At 1:21 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Feb gold 29,183 +33
Mar silver 57,530 +110
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)