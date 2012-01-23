MUMBAI Jan 23 Gold demand in India, the
world's biggest consumer of bullion, emerged after a gap as
consumers made their wedding purchases with prices of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal falling in the local market on the
rupee's strength.
* Demand is good as the rupee is supporting, said a dealer
with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. "Demand will
recede if prices go beyond 28,000 rupees," he said.
* Harvesting festival in India started on Jan. 15, when
rural demand, that contributes to 70 percent of imports, for the
yellow metal goes up. Weddings also happen during this period.
* Gold prices edged higher supported by firm overseas
markets though a stronger rupee kept a lid on gains.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.36 percent higher at 27,590
rupees per 10 grams.
* Silver extended gains to hit the highest level in a month.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.69 percent
higher at 55,929 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 56,310
rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.
* On Jan. 17, the government raised import duty on bullion
to 2 percent on value from the previous flat rate of 300 rupees
per 10 grams, and to 6 percent on value from 1,500 rupees per
kilogram on silver, pushing up the prices of both the metals.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,700 27,530
Silver .999/kg 56,600 53,025
At 2:58 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Feb gold 27,581 +91
Mar silver 56,145 +596
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)