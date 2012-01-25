India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 25 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, preferred to stay on the sidelines on Wednesday as they waited for a bigger fall in prices due to a rise in the rupee, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.45 percent lower at 27,261 rupees per 10 grams. The yellow metal prices have gained more than 5 percent since October.
* "Sales have halted as prices have edged higher, they might restart purchases at 27,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor at JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* India imports about 800-900 tonnes of gold annually and a stronger rupee makes the imports cheaper.
* Silver extended the previous session's losses after touching its highest level in more than a month on Monday, on some profit booking.
* The most-active silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.37 percent 55,158 rupees per kg. The contract had hit 56,490 rupees on Monday, a level last seen in mid-December.
* "Investors are selling in the market, customers (buyers) are waiting for 52,000 rupees," said Ajmera.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,340 27,340
Silver .999/kg 55,270 55,180
At 3:53 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Feb gold 27,276 -107
Mar silver 55,185 -180 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
