MUMBAI Jan 27 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, continued to stay on the sidelines on Friday as prices extended gains to their highest level in more than a month, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.84 percent higher at 27,820 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,084 rupees, its highest since Dec. 21.

* "Demand is zero as prices are too high... this situation may continue," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion.

* The rupee, which touched a two-and-a-half month high on Friday, kept the upside in prices limited. The local currency plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Global gold rose more than 1 percent to a 6-1/2-week high as stock markets, commodities and the euro all rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended by 18 months its plan to keep interest rates low.

* Silver extended gains to its highest level in more than six weeks.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.87 percent higher at 56,900 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,025 27,140

Silver .999/kg 58,000 54,410

At 2:34 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Feb gold 27,845 +256

Mar silver 55,936 +525 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)