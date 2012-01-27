MUMBAI Jan 27 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, continued to stay on the
sidelines on Friday as prices extended gains to their highest
level in more than a month, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.84 percent higher at 27,820
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,084 rupees, its highest
since Dec. 21.
* "Demand is zero as prices are too high... this situation
may continue," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker
Bullion.
* The rupee, which touched a two-and-a-half month high on
Friday, kept the upside in prices limited. The local currency
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Global gold rose more than 1 percent to a
6-1/2-week high as stock markets, commodities and the euro all
rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended by 18 months its
plan to keep interest rates low.
* Silver extended gains to its highest level in more than
six weeks.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.87 percent
higher at 56,900 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 56,910
rupees, a level last seen at Dec. 13.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,025 27,140
Silver .999/kg 58,000 54,410
At 2:34 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Feb gold 27,845 +256
Mar silver 55,936 +525
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)