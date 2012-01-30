MUMBAI Jan 30 India gold traders held back purchases on Monday, awaiting a sharper fall in prices, which eased from the previous session's one-month high, while a weaker rupee also weighed on demand.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.23 percent lower at 27,927 rupees per 10 grams, easing from a month's high of 28,084 rupees hit on Friday.

* "Volumes (in the physical segment) are very thin since morning," said a dealer, adding "They are looking for a correction to $1,680/1,690 (an ounce)".

* Global gold ticked lower on Monday after earlier rising to its highest in more than seven weeks.

* The Indian rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver also fell tracking the yellow metal. Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 1.04 percent lower at 56,634 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,100 27,830

Silver .999/kg 56,550 57,525

At 2:30 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Feb gold 27,908 -82

Mar silver 56,566 -663 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)