MUMBAI Jan 30 India gold traders held
back purchases on Monday, awaiting a sharper fall in prices,
which eased from the previous session's one-month high, while a
weaker rupee also weighed on demand.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.23 percent lower at
27,927 rupees per 10 grams, easing from a month's high of 28,084
rupees hit on Friday.
* "Volumes (in the physical segment) are very thin since
morning," said a dealer, adding "They are looking for a
correction to $1,680/1,690 (an ounce)".
* Global gold ticked lower on Monday after earlier rising to
its highest in more than seven weeks.
* The Indian rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver also fell tracking the yellow metal. Silver for
March delivery on the MCX was 1.04 percent lower at 56,634
rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,100 27,830
Silver .999/kg 56,550 57,525
At 2:30 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Feb gold 27,908 -82
Mar silver 56,566 -663
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)