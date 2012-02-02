MUMBAI Feb 2 Gold demand in India, the world's buyer of bullion, edged up as a stronger rupee made the dollar-quoted yellow metal cheaper.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.06 percent lower at 28,065 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,997 rupees earlier.

* "Demand is pretty good as rupee is favouring," said a dealer with a private gold importing bank in Mumbai.

* The Indian rupee, which rose past 49 to the dollar in early trading, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal.

* The wedding season is under way in India and will last till May. There are a few festivals also during this period.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 0.49 percent lower at 56,555 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,200 28,310

Silver .999/kg 57,600 57,175

At 3:20 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Feb gold 28,065 -18

Mar silver 56,536 -298 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)