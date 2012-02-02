MUMBAI Feb 2 Gold demand in India, the
world's buyer of bullion, edged up as a stronger rupee made the
dollar-quoted yellow metal cheaper.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.06 percent lower at 28,065
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,997 rupees
earlier.
* "Demand is pretty good as rupee is favouring," said a
dealer with a private gold importing bank in Mumbai.
* The Indian rupee, which rose past 49 to the dollar in
early trading, plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the yellow metal.
* The wedding season is under way in India and will last
till May. There are a few festivals also during this period.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 0.49
percent lower at 56,555 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,200 28,310
Silver .999/kg 57,600 57,175
At 3:20 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Feb gold 28,065 -18
Mar silver 56,536 -298
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)