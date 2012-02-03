India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
MUMBAI Feb 3 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed poor on Friday, with traders awaiting cues for price direction, as support from overseas markets was offset by a stronger rupee, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent lower at 28,134 rupees per 10 grams.
* "The demand is generally very slow at the moment," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding buying would not recover "unless we see a major price correction."
* Global gold hit $1,762.40 an ounce, its highest level since Nov. 17, on Friday.
* The Indian rupee, which rose on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* The Indian wedding season is currently under way and will last till May, raising expectations for higher demand for gold. There are also a number festivals during this period.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was up 0.28 percent at 57,180 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,907 27,760
Silver .999/kg 54,914 54,350
At 2:33 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Feb gold 28,134 -21
Mar silver 57,198 +175 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he did not seek support from Washington to end the siege of a southern Philippines town by Islamist militants, a day after the United States said it was providing assistance at the request of the government.