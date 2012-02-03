MUMBAI Feb 3 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed poor on Friday, with traders awaiting cues for price direction, as support from overseas markets was offset by a stronger rupee, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent lower at 28,134 rupees per 10 grams.

* "The demand is generally very slow at the moment," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding buying would not recover "unless we see a major price correction."

* Global gold hit $1,762.40 an ounce, its highest level since Nov. 17, on Friday.

* The Indian rupee, which rose on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* The Indian wedding season is currently under way and will last till May, raising expectations for higher demand for gold. There are also a number festivals during this period.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was up 0.28 percent at 57,180 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m, the following were prices in rupees being quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,907 27,760

Silver .999/kg 54,914 54,350

At 2:33 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Feb gold 28,134 -21

Mar silver 57,198 +175 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)