MUMBAI Feb 10 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest consumer, drifted back to the market on Friday as prices eased from their highest level in more than two months, dealers said.

* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.37 percent lower at 28,252 rupees per 10 grams, falling from the previous day's two-month high of 28,511 rupees.

* "Demand is better than last two days as prices have cooled off a bit," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.

* The dealer expects the momentum to continue in coming sessions, but added "a lot will depend on prices."

* A weaker rupee could limit the downside in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver also fell tracking the yellow metal.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was trading 0.41 percent lower at 56,941 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,290 28,280

Silver .999/kg 57,220 57,255

At 2:17 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 28,237 -120

Mar silver 56,596 -221 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)