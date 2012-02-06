MUMBAI Feb 6 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, edged up as prices extended losses for a third straight session, spurring traders to stock up given the wedding season.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.03 percent lower at 27,883 rupees per 10 grams at 3:30 p.m., after losing nearly 1 percent in the previous two sessions.

* "Deals are there today as well .... Activity is there in the market at $1,718-1,725 (an ounce)," said Pinakin Vyas, assistant vice-president with gold importing IndusInd Bank. "Advanced orders are there at $1,700 levels, but traders are also looking at the movement in the rupee".

* The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver for March delivery was 0.18 percent lower at 56,055 rupees per kg.

* The Indian wedding season will go on until May, raising expectations of higher demand for gold. There are also a number festivals during this period.

At 1:15 p.m, the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 25,720 28,240

Silver .999/kg 57,000 57,415

At 3:04 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 27,870 -21

Mar silver 55,985 -172 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)