Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI Feb 6 Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, edged up as prices extended losses for a third straight session, spurring traders to stock up given the wedding season.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.03 percent lower at 27,883 rupees per 10 grams at 3:30 p.m., after losing nearly 1 percent in the previous two sessions.
* "Deals are there today as well .... Activity is there in the market at $1,718-1,725 (an ounce)," said Pinakin Vyas, assistant vice-president with gold importing IndusInd Bank. "Advanced orders are there at $1,700 levels, but traders are also looking at the movement in the rupee".
* The rupee, which weakened on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery was 0.18 percent lower at 56,055 rupees per kg.
* The Indian wedding season will go on until May, raising expectations of higher demand for gold. There are also a number festivals during this period.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 25,720 28,240
Silver .999/kg 57,000 57,415
At 3:04 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 27,870 -21
Mar silver 55,985 -172 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.