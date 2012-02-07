MUMBAI Feb 7 India's gold traders
refrained from placing fresh deals on Tuesday, expecting more
price falls, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.08 percent lower at 27,914 rupees
per 10 grams.
* "Demand is still zero as prices are still a little bit
higher," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker
Bullion in Ahmedabad.
* A stronger rupee also weighed, as it plays a key role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver too fell on Tuesday, with March delivery on
the MCX down 0.56 percent at 56,109 rupees per kg.
* At 1:15 p.m, the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,755 27,660
Silver .999/kg 57,600 56,950
At 4:22 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 27,888 -58
Mar silver 56,128 -298
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)