BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
MUMBAI Feb 8 Gold demand stayed weak in India, the world's top buyer of the yellow metal, as prices touched a near two-month high.
* At 3:26 p.m., the most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.17 percent higher at 28,422 rupees per 10 grams, after rising as much as 28,429 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.
* "Buying is slightly subdued on current levels," said a dealer with a bullion importing private bank in Mumbai.
* There was good demand below 28,000 rupees level, the dealer said.
* A stronger rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver too extended gains to a two-month high.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.72 percent higher at 57,678 rupees per kg, after hitting 57,777 rupees, its highest level in two months.
* At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,450 27,725
Silver .999/kg 58,500 57,850
At 3:02 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,382 +9
Mar silver 57,676 +411 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------