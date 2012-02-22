Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MUMBAI Feb 22 India gold traders stayed on the sidelines on Wednesday as prices extended gains for the fourth session in a row to hit the highest level in nearly three weeks, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.48 percent higher at 28,516 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,520 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 3.
* The contract had gained 1.11 percent in the previous three sessions.
* "There is not much buying today as landed cost of 28,500 rupees is slightly expensive," said a dealer with a private gold importing bank in Mumbai.
* A firm rupee limited the rise in prices, analysts said. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver also extended gains following the yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.33 percent higher at 57,343 rupees per kg.
At 10:02 a.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,540 28,248
Silver .999/kg 57,625 56,700
At 1:00 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,525 +145
Mar silver 57,375 +218 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
