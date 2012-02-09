MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian gold buyers refrained
from taking fresh positions on Thursday as prices hovered near
their highest level in two months on firm global markets and a
weaker rupee, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.38 percent higher at 28,283
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,365 rupees, nearing the
28,434 level touched in mid-December.
* "Demand is still subdued.... prices are slightly higher
than comfort zone," said a dealer with a gold importing private
bank in Mumbai.
* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* Global gold edged higher, buoyed by a euro strengthened by
hopes Greece was moving closer to a bailout deal, and
surprisingly strong China inflation also supported sentiment.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.28
percent higher at 56,978 rupees per kg.
* At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees
being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,290 28,343
Silver .999/kg 57,325 57,700
At 2:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,304 +128
Mar silver 57,088 +267
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)