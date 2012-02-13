MUMBAI Feb 13 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer, stayed on the sidelines as a rebound in the rupee raised hopes of prices dropping further after the yellow metal extended losses for the third day in a row, analysts said.

* Gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.23 percent lower at 28,194 rupees per 10 grams.

* The contract had shed 0.4 percent in the previous two sessions.

* "There is no buying at this rates... Last demand was seen below 28,000 rupees," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad.

* The rupee, which rebounded after a weaker opening, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver prices were steady.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was trading 0.10 percent higher at 56,931 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,130 28,133

Silver .999/kg 57,025 58,593

At 2:16 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 28,176 -83

Mar silver 56,965 +90 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)