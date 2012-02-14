MUMBAI Feb 14 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed on the sidelines on
Tuesday after a brief pick-up in activity the previous day, on
expectations global prices will fall further tracking a weak
euro.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.37 percent lower at 28,015
rupees per 10 grams, recovering from a low of 27,985 rupees, a
level last seen on Feb. 7.
* "Overnight demand was good as prices have come down... but
now buying is stable," said a dealer with a state-run bullion
importing bank.
* Global gold edged lower, tracking a weaker euro, as wary
investors focused on whether Greece will be able to convince
Europe to grant a much-needed bailout and implement unpopular
reforms.
* A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The
rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
* Silver also edged lower, tracking gold.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.36
percent lower at 56,462 rupees per kg.
At 10:08 a.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,950 28,086
Silver .999/kg 56,590 56,800
At 12:47 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,012 -107
Mar silver 56,472 -192
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)