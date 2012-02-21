MUMBAI Feb 21 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, trooped back to the physical market after a 3-day gap on Tuesday as a stronger rupee through most of the day capped the upside, dealers said.

* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.35 percent higher at 28,257 rupees per 10 grams.

* "We have done good number of trades today after three days," said a dealer with a private gold importing bank in Mumbai.

* Markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday.

* The rupee, which ended weak after hitting a two-week high, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver also rose following the yellow metal. Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.49 percent higher at 56,595 rupees per kg.

At 4:28 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Friday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,300 28,200

Silver .999/kg 56,745 56,410

At 5:05 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 28,276 +118

Mar silver 56,571 +251 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)