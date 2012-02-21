MUMBAI Feb 21 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, trooped back to the physical
market after a 3-day gap on Tuesday as a stronger rupee through
most of the day capped the upside, dealers said.
* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.35 percent higher
at 28,257 rupees per 10 grams.
* "We have done good number of trades today after three
days," said a dealer with a private gold importing bank in
Mumbai.
* Markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday.
* The rupee, which ended weak after hitting a two-week high,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver also rose following the yellow metal. Silver for
March delivery on the MCX was 0.49 percent higher at
56,595 rupees per kg.
At 4:28 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Friday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,300 28,200
Silver .999/kg 56,745 56,410
At 5:05 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,276 +118
Mar silver 56,571 +251
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)