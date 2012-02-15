MUMBAI Feb 15 India gold demand edged up on Wednesday as prices stayed flat near their lowest level in a week as a stronger rupee at home offset support from firm overseas markets, traders said.

* At 1:58 p.m., the most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent higher at 28,109 rupees per 10 grams.

* "Demand is okay today. We expect demand to pick up in case prices trickle down below $1,720 (an ounce)," said a dealer with a private bullion-importing bank in Mumbai.

* Overseas gold edged higher but remained in a tight range around $1,720 an ounce.

* The rupee, which weighed on the yellow metal on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Investors remained on the sidelines as euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout.

* Silver edged higher following the yellow metal.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.47 percent higher at 56,683 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,105 28,018

Silver .999/kg 56,785 56,625

At 1:59 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 28,136 +51

Mar silver 56,665 +249 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)