MUMBAI Feb 15 India gold demand edged up
on Wednesday as prices stayed flat near their lowest level in a
week as a stronger rupee at home offset support from firm
overseas markets, traders said.
* At 1:58 p.m., the most-active gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.09 percent
higher at 28,109 rupees per 10 grams.
* "Demand is okay today. We expect demand to pick up in case
prices trickle down below $1,720 (an ounce)," said a dealer with
a private bullion-importing bank in Mumbai.
* Overseas gold edged higher but remained in a tight range
around $1,720 an ounce.
* The rupee, which weighed on the yellow metal on Wednesday,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Investors remained on the sidelines as euro zone finance
ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face
meeting on Greece's new international bailout.
* Silver edged higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.47 percent
higher at 56,683 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,105 28,018
Silver .999/kg 56,785 56,625
At 1:59 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,136 +51
Mar silver 56,665 +249
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)