MUMBAI Feb 27 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, booked deals after prices came
off a ten-week high hit in the previous session, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was at 28,670 rupees per 10
grams, down about 1 percent from last week's high of 28,944, its
highest level in more than 10 weeks.
* "We have done decent trades since morning... gold is
slightly off from last week's high, rupee close to 49.00
attractive and market's view prices to further go up," said a
dealer with a private bank in Mumbai.
* However, the dealer said gold may see further upside,
helped by higher oil prices. A weaker rupee also kept prices
supported on Monday.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.27 percent
higher at 58,594 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,725 28,805
Silver .999/kg 59,385 59,565
At 2:53 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,680 +16
Mar silver 58,601 +166
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)