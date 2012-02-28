MUMBAI Feb 28 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed on the sidelines after
prices steadied near a key resistance level, with support from
global markets being offset by a stronger rupee at home, dealers
said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent higher at 28,755
rupees per 10 grams. It had hit 28,900 rupees -- seen as a
strong resistance level -- last week.
* Global gold inched higher, after two sessions of straight
losses, ahead of a major cash injection by the European Central
Bank expected later this week.
* The rupee, which traded marginally stronger, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "It is not a very active day...jewellers have remained
light on inventories off late," said a dealer with a private
bullion importing bank.
* Silver also traded flat tracking the yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.03
percent higher at 58,725 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,760 28,450
Silver .999/kg 59,632 59,340
At 2:54 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,758 +18
Mar silver 58,718 +8
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)