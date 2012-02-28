MUMBAI Feb 28 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed on the sidelines after prices steadied near a key resistance level, with support from global markets being offset by a stronger rupee at home, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent higher at 28,755 rupees per 10 grams. It had hit 28,900 rupees -- seen as a strong resistance level -- last week.

* Global gold inched higher, after two sessions of straight losses, ahead of a major cash injection by the European Central Bank expected later this week.

* The rupee, which traded marginally stronger, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* "It is not a very active day...jewellers have remained light on inventories off late," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank.

* Silver also traded flat tracking the yellow metal.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.03 percent higher at 58,725 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,760 28,450

Silver .999/kg 59,632 59,340

At 2:54 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 28,758 +18

Mar silver 58,718 +8 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)