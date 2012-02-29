MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian gold traders refused
to book the yellow metal for upcoming weddings and festivals, as
prices stayed near the resistance level, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was at 28,845 rupees per 10 grams, not
far away from the 10-week high of 28,944 rupees struck on Feb.
23.
* "Demand is zero as none of my 200 customers are willing to
buy," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion
in Ahmedabad.
* Currently wedding season is underway in India, the world's
biggest consumer of gold. Festivals are also due from next
month.
* Early strength in the rupee also weighed on sentiment.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of gold, which is quoted in dollars.
* Silver was up following copper, another industrial metal,
extending gains to touch the highest level in five months.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.36
percent higher at 61,100 rupees per kg.
At 4:10 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,840 28,748
Silver .999/kg 61,900 59,630
At 6:14 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,852 -23
Mar silver 61,190 +307
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)