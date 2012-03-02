MUMBAI, March 2 India gold futures
recovered partially on Friday from their lowest level in a month
as physical traders hunted for bargains to meet wedding season
demand, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.23 percent higher at 27,988
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,730 rupees on
Thursday, a level last seen on Jan. 25.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, consumes
about 900 tonnes of the yellow metal annually.
* The contract had shed 3 percent on Wednesday, when
investors exited bullion on speculation that central banks might
be done with easy monetary policies.
* "There is buying after two days of fall in prices ...
people who were on the sidelines are buying now," said Harshad
Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* Silver prices edged higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for April delivery on the MCX was 0.31 percent
higher at 58,511 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,050 27,868
Silver .999/kg 59,550 58,508
At 1:59 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,002 +77
Mar silver 58,510 +178
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)