MUMBAI, March 7 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, continued to book the yellow
metal as prices stayed near their lowest level in a week,
dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was steady near its week's low of
27,820 rupees per 10 grams at 3:04 p.m.
* "Demand is pretty good as traders are finding
these prices attractive," said Ketan Shroff, director of Pushpak
Bullion in Mumbai.
* Currently, wedding and festival seasons are underway in
India, which consumes about 900 tonnes of the yellow metal
yearly.
* The rupee, which weakened to its lowest level in seven
weeks in early trade, kept the downside in prices limited.
The local currency plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver also traded flat. Silver for May delivery on the
MCX on the MCX was 0.08 percent lower at 57,661 rupees
per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,120 28,128
Silver .999/kg 57,925 58,923
At 2:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 27,840 -7
May silver 57,668 -40
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)