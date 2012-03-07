MUMBAI, March 7 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, continued to book the yellow metal as prices stayed near their lowest level in a week, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was steady near its week's low of 27,820 rupees per 10 grams at 3:04 p.m.

* "Demand is pretty good as traders are finding these prices attractive," said Ketan Shroff, director of Pushpak Bullion in Mumbai.

* Currently, wedding and festival seasons are underway in India, which consumes about 900 tonnes of the yellow metal yearly.

* The rupee, which weakened to its lowest level in seven weeks in early trade, kept the downside in prices limited. The local currency plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver also traded flat. Silver for May delivery on the MCX on the MCX was 0.08 percent lower at 57,661 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,120 28,128

Silver .999/kg 57,925 58,923

At 2:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 27,840 -7

May silver 57,668 -40 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)