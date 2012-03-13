MUMBAI, March 13 Physical gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed on the sidelines on Tuesday, despite a decline in the prices from the one-week high hit in the previous session.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.38 percent higher at 27,866 rupees, easing from the previous session's high of 28,084 rupees.

* "Market is waiting for correction and direction. There were a few stray deals but people don't want to go aggressive before the FOMC and the budget," said Pinakin Vyas, assistant vice-president with IndusInd Bank.

* The outcome of the meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rate in the country, will be known later in the day. Global gold has risen about 9 percent so far this year on a near-zero U.S. rate outlook.

* The rupee, which hit its highest level in a week, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver also moved down, in tandem with the yellow metal. Silver for May delivery on the MCX last traded 0.17 percent lower at 58,295 rupees per kg.

* At 1:15 p.m, the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,030 28,138

Silver .999/kg 57,340 57,965

At 3:20 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 27,894 -78

May silver 58,370 -22 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)