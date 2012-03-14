Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MUMBAI, March 14 India gold fell about a percent on Wednesday afternoon, extending losses for a fourth straight session, spurring deals from physical buyers as the peak wedding season neared, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell 0.9 percent to 27,581 rupees. The contract shed 0.58 percent in the previous three sessions.
* Currently wedding season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion. Festivals will also take place until May.
* "Deals are happening as prices have come down to 27,500 rupees ... all are waiting for the budget on Friday," said Mayank Khemka, managing director, Khemka International in Delhi.
* Overseas gold fell for a third day as weaker equity markets and stronger dollar weighed on sentiment.
* Silver also fell following gold. Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.69 percent lower at 57,855 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m, the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,625 27,918
Silver .999/kg 56,860 57,023
At 2:43 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 27,630 -202
May silver 57,926 -333 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.