MUMBAI, March 15 Physical demand for gold in India, the world's top buyer, improved on Thursday, following a sharp overnight drop in world prices and on worries the government may raise import duty in the annual budget on Friday. * The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.29 percent at 27,522 rupees by 3:30 p.m. (1000 GMT), after falling 1.43 percent in the previous session. * The contract 27,312 rupees at one stage, the lowest for the front-month contract since Jan. 25. * "Demand has improved significantly in the past two days. Prices have fallen and there is also concern about import duty hike in tomorrow's budget," said a Mumbai based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion. * In January, India raised gold import duty by 90 percent and doubled the tax on silver as the government grappled with a burgeoning fiscal deficit and looked to increase revenues. * Demand is also driven by the ongoing wedding season, and festivals that run until mid-May. * Overseas gold regained some strength on Thursday after a drop in the previous session attracted bargain hunters. At 3:33 p.m., following were the futures prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. : Contract Current price Net change ======================================================= April gold 27,515 + 72 May silver 57,213 - 23 At 10:15 a.m, the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market : Thursday Wednesday ====================================================== Gold .999/10 grams 27,250 27,615 Silver .999/kg 55,135 56,790 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)