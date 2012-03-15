Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 15 Physical demand for gold in India, the world's top buyer, improved on Thursday, following a sharp overnight drop in world prices and on worries the government may raise import duty in the annual budget on Friday. * The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.29 percent at 27,522 rupees by 3:30 p.m. (1000 GMT), after falling 1.43 percent in the previous session. * The contract 27,312 rupees at one stage, the lowest for the front-month contract since Jan. 25. * "Demand has improved significantly in the past two days. Prices have fallen and there is also concern about import duty hike in tomorrow's budget," said a Mumbai based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion. * In January, India raised gold import duty by 90 percent and doubled the tax on silver as the government grappled with a burgeoning fiscal deficit and looked to increase revenues. * Demand is also driven by the ongoing wedding season, and festivals that run until mid-May. * Overseas gold regained some strength on Thursday after a drop in the previous session attracted bargain hunters. At 3:33 p.m., following were the futures prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. : Contract Current price Net change ======================================================= April gold 27,515 + 72 May silver 57,213 - 23 At 10:15 a.m, the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market : Thursday Wednesday ====================================================== Gold .999/10 grams 27,250 27,615 Silver .999/kg 55,135 56,790 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0