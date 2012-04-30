MUMBAI, April 30 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, refrained from getting stuck with high priced inventory as prices hit the highest in nearly five months.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck its multi-month high of 29,169 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 8, 2011, helped by safe haven buying overseas and a weaker rupee at home.

* The contract traded at 29,146 rupees per 10 grams, up 0.13 percent on day by 1002 GMT.

* "Traders are in no mood to buy, as there is absence of retail demand after prices neared 30,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.

* "I haven't sold a single gram since morning as against an average of 10 kilogram," said Ajmera.

* Most jewellers are fully stocked after lower-than-expected sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which fell last Tuesday. Sales fell 50 percent to 10 tonnes on the festival day.

* Gold added $2.07 an ounce to $1,664.39, but the metal was heading for its third monthly decline.

* Bullion had risen to $1,667.11 on Friday, its strongest since April 13, on disappointing U.S. growth and European debt jitters.

* A weaker rupee also aided sentiment in the local market. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver traded flat at 55,826 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,400 29,253

Silver .999/kg 58,115 57,645

At 3:41 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 29,140 +31

May silver 55,792 -79 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)