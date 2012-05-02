MUMBAI May 2 Indian gold traders stayed away from purchases on Wednesday as prices stayed in the vicinity of their highest level in five months due to a weaker rupee.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent higher at 29,167 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 29,162 rupees, nearing a level last seen in early December.

* "Demand is slow as prices are near high, the more prices go up, the lesser will be the demand," said Ketan Shroff, director with Mumbai-based Pushpak Bullion.

* Most jewellers are fully stocked after lower-than-expected sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which fell last Tuesday. Sales fell 50 percent to 10 tonnes on the festival day.

* The rupee, which fell below 53 to the dollar to touch a near four-month low, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. A weaker rupee makes the yellow metal expensive.

* In the overseas market, gold edged down after hitting a two-week high in the previous session as upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and dampened hopes of further monetary easing.

* Investors are shifting their focus to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due Friday, and closely watching the European Central Bank rate decision Thursday as well as weekend elections in France and Greece.

At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Monday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,435 29,415

Silver .999/kg 57,625 57,860

At 3:40 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>:

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 29,176 +47

May silver 55,320 +18 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)