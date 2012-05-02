MUMBAI May 2 Indian gold traders stayed away
from purchases on Wednesday as prices stayed in the vicinity of
their highest level in five months due to a weaker rupee.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent higher at 29,167
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 29,162 rupees,
nearing a level last seen in early December.
* "Demand is slow as prices are near high, the more prices
go up, the lesser will be the demand," said Ketan Shroff,
director with Mumbai-based Pushpak Bullion.
* Most jewellers are fully stocked after lower-than-expected
sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which fell last Tuesday.
Sales fell 50 percent to 10 tonnes on the festival day.
* The rupee, which fell below 53 to the dollar to touch a
near four-month low, plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. A weaker rupee
makes the yellow metal expensive.
* In the overseas market, gold edged down after hitting a
two-week high in the previous session as upbeat U.S.
manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and
dampened hopes of further monetary easing.
* Investors are shifting their focus to the U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due Friday, and closely watching the European
Central Bank rate decision Thursday as well as weekend elections
in France and Greece.
At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,435 29,415
Silver .999/kg 57,625 57,860
At 3:40 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 29,176 +47
May silver 55,320 +18
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)