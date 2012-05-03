Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
LONDON Oil prices steadied on Friday after steep falls earlier in the week under pressure from widespread evidence of a fuel glut despite efforts led by OPEC to tighten the market.
MUMBAI May 3 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, were on the sidelines on Thursday as a weak rupee, which hit its lowest level in four months, outweighed weak sentiment in the overseas markets.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent 29,230 rupees per 10 grams helped by a weaker rupee.
* "Sales are not according to expectations because of the rupee, and this situation will continue," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
* Most jewellers are fully stocked after lower-than-expected sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which fell on April 24. Sales fell 50 percent to 10 tonnes on the festival day.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold was under pressure after data from both sides of the Atlantic fuelled concerns about global growth.
* Investors will closely watch a meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day. The ECB is expected to hold fire despite calls to restart its bond-buying programme to shield austerity-hit Spain from further pain.
At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,400 29,435
Silver .999/kg 57,200 57,355
At 2:58 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 29,201 +8
May silver 55,251 +104 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
