MUMBAI May 3 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, were on the sidelines on Thursday as a weak rupee, which hit its lowest level in four months, outweighed weak sentiment in the overseas markets.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.13 percent 29,230 rupees per 10 grams helped by a weaker rupee.

* "Sales are not according to expectations because of the rupee, and this situation will continue," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.

* Most jewellers are fully stocked after lower-than-expected sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which fell on April 24. Sales fell 50 percent to 10 tonnes on the festival day.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas market, gold was under pressure after data from both sides of the Atlantic fuelled concerns about global growth.

* Investors will closely watch a meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day. The ECB is expected to hold fire despite calls to restart its bond-buying programme to shield austerity-hit Spain from further pain.

At 1:15 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,400 29,435

Silver .999/kg 57,200 57,355

At 2:58 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 29,201 +8

May silver 55,251 +104 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)