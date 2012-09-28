MUMBAI, Sept 28 Gold importers in India, the
world's biggest consumer, stepped up purchases in small
quantities ahead of major festivals as prices hovered near their
lowest in three weeks, weighed by a stronger rupee.
* At 0842 GMT, the most-active gold for October delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.36 percent
down at 31,236 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
31,218 rupees, nearing a level last seen in early September.
* Gold prices have fallen due to the sharp appreciation in
the rupee, which was near a five-month high. The rupee plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* "There has been some demand over the past few days as the
rupee is very much in favour," said a dealer with a private
bullion-importing bank in Mumbai. "Demand will materialise
further, if the rupee strengthens more."
* The festival and wedding season is underway in India, and
will continue till November, before tapering off in December.
* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26
percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices
hit consumer budgets.
* Silver traded flat as pressure from a stronger rupee was
offset by slightly higher overseas markets.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.11
percent lower at 62,988 rupees per kg.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at
1:15 p.m., quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,447 31,418
Silver .999/kg 64,256 32,500
At 2:18 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Oct gold 31,246 -103
Dec silver 62,939 -116
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)