MUMBAI May 8 Gold buying in India, the world's
biggest buyer of bullion, returned on Tuesday as prices hit
their lowest level in two weeks, with a government decision to
remove excise duty on jewellery also aiding sentiment.
* "There is some buying now after clarity on taxes... people
were shying away from fresh buying due to taxes earlier," said
Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based wholesaler JJ Gold
House. "Even price fall locally is helping."
* The Indian marriage season, which is at its peak now, will
taper off by mid-May. The festival season has almost ended.
* The most-active gold for June delivery was 0.32
lower at 28,846 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,802
rupees, a level last seen on April 24 weighed by overseas
markets.
* On Monday, the federal government removed an excise duty
on branded and unbranded jewellery, effective March 17, the date
it was introduced.
* In the overseas market, gold fell for the second day,
under pressure from the slide in the euro on the back of
political uncertainty in Greece and a change of president in
France.
* However, a depreciating rupee kept the downside in prices
limited. The rupee, which weakened on Tuesday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
At 1:15 p.m. Local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the Corporation Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,047 29,214
Silver .999/kg 53,719 54,894
At 4:24 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 28,854 -85
May silver 55,223 -573
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)