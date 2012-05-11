MUMBAI May 11 Indian gold futures extended
their fall for the straight third session on Friday to hit a
one-month low, triggering some bargain buying from physical
traders at the end of the wedding season.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.49 percent lower at 28,308
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,281 rupees -- its lowest
since April 9.
* "Slowly deals are taking place as market is in the falling
mode," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai, which
imports bullion, adding "traders will try to catch the bottom."
* The wedding season will end by the end of the month, while
festival season will restart in August.
* "People will not be willing to maintain huge inventory in
a falling market and only resort to need-based buying," said the
dealer.
* Overseas gold fell 1.3 percent to a four-month low as
waning appetite for risk hurt the euro and other assets like
stocks and crude oil.
* The rupee, which traded weaker on Friday, kept the
downside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver also extended losses tracking gold. Silver for July
delivery was 1.50 percent lower at 53,747 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,520 28,675
Silver .999/kg 54,400 55,090
At 2:37 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 28,317 -129
July silver 53,789 -779
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)