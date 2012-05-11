MUMBAI May 11 Indian gold futures extended their fall for the straight third session on Friday to hit a one-month low, triggering some bargain buying from physical traders at the end of the wedding season.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.49 percent lower at 28,308 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,281 rupees -- its lowest since April 9.

* "Slowly deals are taking place as market is in the falling mode," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai, which imports bullion, adding "traders will try to catch the bottom."

* The wedding season will end by the end of the month, while festival season will restart in August.

* "People will not be willing to maintain huge inventory in a falling market and only resort to need-based buying," said the dealer.

* Overseas gold fell 1.3 percent to a four-month low as waning appetite for risk hurt the euro and other assets like stocks and crude oil.

* The rupee, which traded weaker on Friday, kept the downside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver also extended losses tracking gold. Silver for July delivery was 1.50 percent lower at 53,747 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,520 28,675

Silver .999/kg 54,400 55,090

At 2:37 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 28,317 -129

July silver 53,789 -779 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)