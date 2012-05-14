MUMBAI May 14 Indian gold futures extended losses on Monday afternoon to their lowest level in five weeks, attracting some deals from physical players, though a weaker rupee weighed on appetite.

* The most-traded gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.59 percent at 28,198 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 28,165 rupees - its lowest since April 9.

* "There is a little bit of buying at current levels, however, rupee has played a spoilsport in all this," said Ajit Shinde, director of Magna Projects, a gold wholesaler in Kolkata, adding further buying could be seen at 27,800 rupees.

* The rupee, which approached its lowest level in five months on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Overseas gold prices fell to a session low, hit by concerns about a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone following a political deadlock in Greece, while signs China's economy was struggling also dampened sentiment.

* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end of the month. The festival season has already ended.

* Silver also fell tracking gold. Silver for July delivery was down 1 percent at 53,585 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,485 28,515

Silver .999/kg 54,335 54,250

At 3:07 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 28,184 -181

July silver 53,606 -524 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)