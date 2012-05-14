MUMBAI May 14 Indian gold futures extended
losses on Monday afternoon to their lowest level in five weeks,
attracting some deals from physical players, though a weaker
rupee weighed on appetite.
* The most-traded gold on the Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX) was down 0.59 percent at 28,198 rupees per 10
grams, after hitting 28,165 rupees - its lowest since April 9.
* "There is a little bit of buying at current levels,
however, rupee has played a spoilsport in all this," said Ajit
Shinde, director of Magna Projects, a gold wholesaler in
Kolkata, adding further buying could be seen at 27,800 rupees.
* The rupee, which approached its lowest level in five
months on Monday, plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Overseas gold prices fell to a session low, hit by
concerns about a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone
following a political deadlock in Greece, while signs China's
economy was struggling also dampened sentiment.
* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end
of the month. The festival season has already ended.
* Silver also fell tracking gold. Silver for July delivery
was down 1 percent at 53,585 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,485 28,515
Silver .999/kg 54,335 54,250
At 3:07 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 28,184 -181
July silver 53,606 -524
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)