MUMBAI May 15 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, bought the yellow metal in
small quantities on Tuesday as prices extended losses to hit
their lowest in six weeks and breached the keenly watched 28,000
rupee level.
* The most-traded June contract on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.55 percent lower at 28,090 rupees
per 10 grams, after hitting 27,992 rupees, its lowest since
April 5, tracking weak global leads.
* "Sales are going on as prices are down. We would see
further buying if prices come down to 27,000 rupees," said
Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk of Parker Bullion.
* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end
of the month. The festival season has already ended.
* The rupee, which strengthened sharply on Tuesday from a
near record low against the dollar, plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold dropped to its lowest since
late December as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on
worries that a worsening debt crisis in Greece could spill over
into its neighbours and threaten the existence of the single
currency.
At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,250 28,475
Silver .999/kg 54,040 54,295
At 2:43 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=================================================
June gold 28,082 -162
July silver 53,214 -421
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)