MUMBAI May 15 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, bought the yellow metal in small quantities on Tuesday as prices extended losses to hit their lowest in six weeks and breached the keenly watched 28,000 rupee level.

* The most-traded June contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.55 percent lower at 28,090 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting 27,992 rupees, its lowest since April 5, tracking weak global leads.

* "Sales are going on as prices are down. We would see further buying if prices come down to 27,000 rupees," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk of Parker Bullion.

* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end of the month. The festival season has already ended.

* The rupee, which strengthened sharply on Tuesday from a near record low against the dollar, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas market, gold dropped to its lowest since late December as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on worries that a worsening debt crisis in Greece could spill over into its neighbours and threaten the existence of the single currency.

At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Tuesday Monday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,250 28,475

Silver .999/kg 54,040 54,295

At 2:43 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=================================================

June gold 28,082 -162

July silver 53,214 -421 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)