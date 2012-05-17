MUMBAI May 17 Demand for gold in India, one of
the world's top consumers, softened on Thursday as prices rose
more than a percent, tracking the overseas market and a falling
rupee, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 1.09 percent at 28,266
rupees by 5:55 p.m. The contract on Wednesday fell to 27,855
rupees - its lowest since April 4.
* "Demand is very volatile. Yesterday we saw some
improvement in buying due to price fall. Today demand was muted
as prices rose above 28,000 rupees," said a Mumbai-based dealer
with a private bank, which imports bullion.
* Global gold rose almost 1 percent on Thursday, bouncing
off a 4-1/2 month low, as weaker prices attracted new physical
buyers, but gains were likely to be limited as the euro was
undermined by fears of a deepening debt crisis in Greece.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* The Indian rupee fell to a new record low against the
dollar on Thursday as local stocks gave up gains notched earlier
in the session, while the euro remained near four-month lows.
* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end
of the month. The festival season has already ended.
At 4:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=======================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,450 28,170
Silver .999/kg 53,115 52,677
At 5:56 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
======================================================
June gold 28,273 +311
July silver 52,600 +1041
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)