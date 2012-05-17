MUMBAI May 17 Demand for gold in India, one of the world's top consumers, softened on Thursday as prices rose more than a percent, tracking the overseas market and a falling rupee, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 1.09 percent at 28,266 rupees by 5:55 p.m. The contract on Wednesday fell to 27,855 rupees - its lowest since April 4.

* "Demand is very volatile. Yesterday we saw some improvement in buying due to price fall. Today demand was muted as prices rose above 28,000 rupees," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank, which imports bullion.

* Global gold rose almost 1 percent on Thursday, bouncing off a 4-1/2 month low, as weaker prices attracted new physical buyers, but gains were likely to be limited as the euro was undermined by fears of a deepening debt crisis in Greece.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* The Indian rupee fell to a new record low against the dollar on Thursday as local stocks gave up gains notched earlier in the session, while the euro remained near four-month lows.

* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end of the month. The festival season has already ended.

At 4:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

=======================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,450 28,170

Silver .999/kg 53,115 52,677

At 5:56 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

======================================================

June gold 28,273 +311

July silver 52,600 +1041 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)