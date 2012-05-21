MUMBAI, May 21 Demand for gold in India, one of the world's top consumers, remained subdued on Monday as local prices rose tracking overseas gains and as the rupee hit a new all-time low against the dollar. * The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.54 percent at 29,129 rupees by 5:02 p.m. The contract hit a low of 27,855 rupees on May 16, the lowest level since April 4. * "In a week, the prices have risen over 1,000 rupees. Buyers are finding it difficult to adjust with the price rise. They are waiting for a correction," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank, which imports bullion. * Global gold inched up towards $1,600 an ounce on Monday, tracking a steady euro after world leaders pledged to combat financial turmoil, although worries about Greece and the euro zone debt crisis continued to feed caution in the financial markets. * The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The rupee hit a new record low of 55 per dollar on Monday, from Friday's closing of 54.42/44. * "The festival season is already over. The wedding season is coming to an end. We are now heading towards a traditionally lean demand season. Jewellers will do restocking only if prices fall sharply," the bank dealer said. At 1:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market : Monday Friday ========================================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,350 29,160 Silver .999/kg 55,365 54,940 At 5:04 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. : Contract Current price Net change ========================================================== June gold 29,120 +147 July silver 54,498 -78 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)