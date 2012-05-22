MUMBAI May 22 Demand for gold in India, one of
the world's top consumers, stayed muted on Tuesday after prices
in the local market rose as the rupee fell to a record low,
increasing the cost of imports.
* The most-active gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.13 percent at 29,072
rupees by 5:37 p.m.
* "Rupee is a big negative factor. It is not allowing local
prices to move in tandem with world market," said a Mumbai-based
dealer with a state-run bank, which imports bullion.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The Indian rupee
hit record lows for the fifth straight session, hurt by large
dollar demand from oil firms and a weak global risk sentiment.
* Global gold eased on Tuesday under the weight of a weaker
euro.
* "Retail demand has gone down and jewellers are waiting for
correction. They may buy significantly if prices dip below
28,000 rupees," the dealer said.
* The wedding season is underway in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the yellow metal, and will taper off by the end
of the month. The festival season has already ended.
At 4:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,410 29,343
Silver .999/kg 55,015 55,318
At 5:37 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
==========================================================
June gold 29,065 +30
July silver 54,196 +66
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)