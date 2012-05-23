MUMBAI May 23 Demand for gold in India, one of the world's top consumers, stayed weak on Wednesday after a fall in the rupee kept prices in the local market above the psychologically significant level of 29,000 rupees per 10 grams despite a drop overseas.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.15 percent at 29,043 rupees by 7:11 p.m.

* "Volatile rupee is keeping buyers on sidelines. They are seeking some stability in rupee and gold prices," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank, which imports bullion.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, hit a record low against dollar for the sixth straight session on Wednesday.

* Global gold prices fell, coming under pressure as concerns that a European Union meeting later on Wednesday would fail to significantly ease worries over the euro zone debt crisis lifted the dollar to a 21-month high against the euro.

* "The demand in short term will remain subdued unless prices fall by more than 1,000 rupees," said the dealer.

* The wedding season is coming to an end in India, while the festival season has ended. Usually demand remains weak during monsoon months in the south Asian country.

* In volume terms, gold demand in the first quarter of 2012 fell 29 percent in India, with the sharpest fall coming in investment demand segment - which tumbled 46 percent.

* Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold Council in the country told Reuters on May 17.

At 4:15 p.m. local time, following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Wednesday Tuesday ============================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,380 29,398

Silver .999/kg 55,037 55,015

At 7:12 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=============================================================

June gold 29,040 -47

July silver 53,881 -511 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)