MUMBAI May 28 Gold prices in India, one of the world's leading consumers, climbed on Monday in line with firm global markets but the rise depressed physical demand just ahead of a lean season.

* The most-active June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.24 percent at 28,995 rupees by 2:16 p.m.

* "We are heading towards seasonally weak demand period," said Babu Alapatt, managing director at retailer Alapatt Gold Pvt Ltd in the southern state of Kerala. "The wedding season is coming to an end and the monsoon is approaching."

* Demand usually drops between June and mid-August when there are no major festivals and marriages. Farmers will also be busy with planting during the rainy season.

* "Volatility in prices is also deterring people from purchases," Alapatt said.

* Global gold rose on Monday, tracking a firm euro, as fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone receded slightly after opinion polls showed pro-bailout conservatives in the lead.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, was steady around 55.3350 to the dollar.

Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Monday Friday ==============================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,435 29,135

Silver .999/kg 56,140 55,500

Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change ===============================================================

June gold 28,995 +70

July silver 54,637 +158 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)