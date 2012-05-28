MUMBAI May 28 Gold prices in India, one of the
world's leading consumers, climbed on Monday in line with firm
global markets but the rise depressed physical demand just ahead
of a lean season.
* The most-active June delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.24 percent at 28,995 rupees by
2:16 p.m.
* "We are heading towards seasonally weak demand period,"
said Babu Alapatt, managing director at retailer Alapatt Gold
Pvt Ltd in the southern state of Kerala. "The wedding season is
coming to an end and the monsoon is approaching."
* Demand usually drops between June and mid-August when
there are no major festivals and marriages. Farmers will also be
busy with planting during the rainy season.
* "Volatility in prices is also deterring people from
purchases," Alapatt said.
* Global gold rose on Monday, tracking a firm euro, as fears
of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone receded slightly after
opinion polls showed pro-bailout conservatives in the
lead.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, was steady
around 55.3350 to the dollar.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank
in the spot market :
Monday Friday
==============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,435 29,135
Silver .999/kg 56,140 55,500
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
===============================================================
June gold 28,995 +70
July silver 54,637 +158
