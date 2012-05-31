MUMBAI May 31 Demand for gold in India, one of
the world's top buyers, continued to remain sluggish on Thursday
on a volatile rupee, with a nationwide strike call by opposition
parties to protest petrol price rise further denting retail
demand.
* The most-active June delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange was unchanged at 29,117 rupees per 10 grams
by 1253 GMT.
* "Rupee is very volatile. It is keeping the price (of gold)
higher in the local market despite a drop in overseas prices,"
said a Mumbai-based dealer with a state-run bank dealing in
bullion.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. It gained as much
as 55.73 to the dollar, after having hit a record low of 56.52
earlier in the session.
* "Most jewellery shops were closed today. Retail demand was
weak," the dealer said, adding he expects the weakness to
continue in next two months with the onset of monsoon rains.
* Demand usually drops between June and mid-August when
there are no major festivals.
* Global gold edged higher on Thursday as expectations of an
Irish vote in favour of Europe's fiscal pact lifted the euro,
but this month's sharp drop in the single currency kept the
metal on track for its worst May performance in 30 years.
* Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as
higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are
stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold
Council in the country said earlier this month.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank
in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
==========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,600 29,228
Silver .999/kg 55,745 54,845
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
==========================================================
June gold 29,117 Unchanged
July silver 54,232 -251
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)