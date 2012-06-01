MUMBAI, June 1 Gold prices in India eased on
Friday on a drop in overseas markets and a stronger rupee,
although the correction wasn't compelling enough to change
sentiments of consumers hurt by rising inflation.
* The most-active June delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange was down 1.1 percent at 28,828 rupees per 10
grams by 1151 GMT.
* "Festivals are over. Wedding season buying is also done.
So there is no major reason for consumers to visit jewellery
shops," said a member of Bombay Bullion Association, who
declined to be named.
* "Investment demand is weak. Investors are hesitating to
enter in the market at current level. They don't think prices
will rally much from the current level," he said.
* Demand usually drops between June and mid-August when
there are no major festivals.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The partially
convertible rupee closed at 55.54/55 per dollar,
1 percent stronger than its Thursday's close of 56.08/09.
* Global gold slipped on Friday, extending losses after
posting the biggest May drop in 30 years last month, as
investors sold assets seen as higher risk like stocks and
commodities on mounting concerns over the financial health of
Greece and Spain.
* Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as
higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are
stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold
Council in the country said earlier this month.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank
in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
===========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,235 29,588
Silver .999/kg 54,315 55,745
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
===========================================================
June gold 29,117 -320
July silver 53,036 -1074
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)