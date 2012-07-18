Sensex, Nifty rise in line with Asia; RBI policy meeting outcome awaited
Indian shares rose on Wednesday in line with broader Asian markets as investors awaited key political and economic events including the monetary policy meeting in India.
MUMBAI, July 18 Indian gold edged lower on Wednesday afternoon with physical traders watching the progress of monsoon rains, vital to gold demand in rural areas, though a weaker rupee kept the downside limited. * The most active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent lower at 29,244 rupees per 10 grams. * Global gold edged lower, extending losses from the previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus measures. * The rupee, which traded weaker on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Rural areas, which depend on monsoon and agriculture, contribute to about 60 percent of India's gold demand. * "Nothing is happening... we might have good physical offtake after the monsoon," said Ketan Shroff, director with Pushpak Bullion, a wholesaler in Mumbai. * Festivals will start from early next month and continue till November. * Silver also fell in tandem with the yellow metal. * Silver for September delivery was 0.28 percent lower at 52,743 rupees per kg. * At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market : Wednesday Tuesday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 29,390 29,504 Silver .999/kg 51,465 51,241 At 1:57 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Aug gold 29,256 -33 July silver 52,751 -139 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
