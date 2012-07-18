MUMBAI, July 18 Indian gold edged lower on Wednesday afternoon with physical traders watching the progress of monsoon rains, vital to gold demand in rural areas, though a weaker rupee kept the downside limited. * The most active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent lower at 29,244 rupees per 10 grams. * Global gold edged lower, extending losses from the previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus measures. * The rupee, which traded weaker on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Rural areas, which depend on monsoon and agriculture, contribute to about 60 percent of India's gold demand. * "Nothing is happening... we might have good physical offtake after the monsoon," said Ketan Shroff, director with Pushpak Bullion, a wholesaler in Mumbai. * Festivals will start from early next month and continue till November. * Silver also fell in tandem with the yellow metal. * Silver for September delivery was 0.28 percent lower at 52,743 rupees per kg. * At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted by Corporation Bank in the spot market : Wednesday Tuesday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 29,390 29,504 Silver .999/kg 51,465 51,241 At 1:57 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>: Contract Current price Net change ============================================= Aug gold 29,256 -33 July silver 52,751 -139 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)