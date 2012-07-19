MUMBAI, July 19 Indian gold edged higher on
Thursday, recovering from its lowest level in six weeks, in line
with global markets, keeping away physical traders looking for
bargains.
* At 2:31 pm, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.26 percent
higher at 29,236 rupees per 10 grams, recovering from the last
session's low of 29,142 rupees, a level last seen on June 8.
* Global gold edged up on Thursday after two straight
sessions of losses as the dollar weakened, although investors
were unsure of its direction.
* The rupee, which traded strong on Thursday, limited the
upside.
* "The market is waiting for a further correction to buy...
people are not getting the benefit of a drop in overseas prices
due to a weaker rupee," said a dealer with a private bank in
Mumbai.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* India's gold imports fell by more than half in the June
quarter and could slide by a third over the next three months as
prices inflated by a weak rupee and a 4 percent import duty
encourage traders to use scrap, a Reuters poll showed.
* Even a below-average monsoon could impact farm incomes.
Most of the country's gold imports happen through rural areas.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX also moved
higher, following the yellow metal.
* Silver on the MCX was 0.44 percent higher at
52,937 rupees per kg.
* At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees quoted
by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,430 29,444
Silver .999/kg 53,713 53,308
At 2:31 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd <0#MAU:>:
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================
Aug gold 29,236 +77
Sept silver 52,933 +227
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)